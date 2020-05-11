Updated:

Why business is calling for urgent end to SA’s lock-down

By CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.

By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa...
Coronavirus

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across its member states....
Videos

JSE unveils relief measures for business in distress

With several JSE listed companies from Comair to Phumelela going into business rescue, Africa’s largest bourse has announced relief measures to businesses that are affected by the pandemic and in financial distress. Valdene Reddy, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
The chorus is growing among business and investors to reopen the economy at an accelerated rate as they fear the economic hardship inflicted by lock-down on South Africans will cost more lives than it can save. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray and Ryan Ravens, CEO of Accelerate Cape Town….

Life Healthcare CEO on H1 results & COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Life Healthcare has scrapped its interim dividend to preserve cash and warned of tough trading conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business operations. The private hospital group expects a more than 20 per cent drop in earnings per share for its year ending September results, due to less hospital admissions during the outbreak and supply disruptions that have increased operational costs. Adam Pyle, CEO, Life Healthcare Group South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown

Contributor -
Op-Ed: South African businesses call for urgent end to lockdown
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Counting the economic cost of South Africa’s lockdown

Contributor -
“I am concerned that our government’s lockdown approach and the subsequent economic hardship inflicted on our people will cost more lives than it can save,” writes Andrew Lapping, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray.
