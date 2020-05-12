Nigeria’s industrial goods sector is down around 3.79 per cent year-to-date. As we await the release of earnings by operators within Nigeria’s Industrial Goods Sector, Janet Ogunkoya, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa to talk current realities and projections….
News
COVID-19: Rwanda issues directive for restaurants to register customers for service
This morning a new directive was released by the Rwanda Development Board to all hospitality establishments requiring them to register any customers entering their premises.
Egypt lodges complaint with the UN over Ethiopia’s Nile dam
Egypt recently sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council protesting Ethiopia’s plan to start filling the reservoir of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Analyst Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa on this and the situation on COVID-19.
Uganda considers postponing presidential elections due to Covid-19
Last night during a televised interview, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni addressed concerns around Covid-19, touching on topics such as the upcoming elections and the country's economic performance amid the virus. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Kenneth Agutamba for more.
Videos
Covid-19: Outlook for Nigeria’s industrial goods sector
Videos
The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s real estate sector
Nigeria’s heavy reliance on foreign imports for construction materials means that its real estate sector’s recovery is hinged on the opening up of global supply chains that's according to a report by Estate Intel. The company's CEO Dolapo Omidire, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector.
Videos
How BRVM companies performed amid the COVID-19 crisis
Reported earnings from companies on the BRVM Stock Exchange have been largely mixed. Myriam Ouattara, Portfolio Manager at EDC Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these results.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses
One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
Featured
The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s real estate sector
Nigeria’s heavy reliance on foreign imports for construction materials means that its real estate sector’s recovery is hinged on the opening up of global supply chains that's according to a report by Estate Intel. The company's CEO Dolapo Omidire, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector.
