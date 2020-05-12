How BRVM companies performed amid the COVID-19 crisis

Reported earnings from companies on the BRVM Stock Exchange have been largely mixed. Myriam Ouattara, Portfolio Manager at EDC Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these results.
News
COVID-19: Rwanda issues directive for restaurants to register customers for service
This morning a new directive was released by the Rwanda Development Board to all hospitality establishments requiring them to register any customers entering their premises.
Egypt lodges complaint with the UN over Ethiopia’s Nile dam
Egypt recently sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council protesting Ethiopia’s plan to start filling the reservoir of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Analyst Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa on this and the situation on COVID-19.
Uganda considers postponing presidential elections due to Covid-19
Last night during a televised interview, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni addressed concerns around Covid-19, touching on topics such as the upcoming elections and the country's economic performance amid the virus. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Kenneth Agutamba for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Navigating Côte d’Ivoire’s economy through pandemic
The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
Videos
Uganda considers postponing presidential elections due to Covid-19
Last night during a televised interview, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni addressed concerns around Covid-19, touching on topics such as the upcoming elections and the country's economic performance amid the virus. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Kenneth Agutamba for more.
East Africa
Kenyan insurers react to proposed postponement of interest payment on government papers
In Kenya, there’s a plan to postpone interest payments on bonds held by insurance firms in the form of pension funds in a proposal that insurers have criticized. Tom Gichuhi, Executive Director, Association of Kenya Insurers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Covid-19: Outlook for Nigeria’s industrial goods sector
Nigeria’s industrial goods sector is down around 3.79 per cent year-to-date. As we await the release of earnings by operators within Nigeria’s Industrial Goods Sector, Janet Ogunkoya, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa to talk current realities and projections....
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -