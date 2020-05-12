With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic across its member states….
Sarova Hotels on how COVID-19 is impacting of Kenya’s hospitality industry
Sharply declining numbers of tourists amid COVID-19 travel restrictions are forcing hospitality facilities in Kenya to suspend operations. Jimi Kariuki, Managing Director of Sarova Hotels and Resorts spoke to CNBC Africa on the state of hospitality in the country.
COVID-19: Inside Rwanda’s plan to reopen schools in September
It’s been announced here in Rwanda that due to the on-going global pandemic, schools will remain closed until the beginning of the next school year in September. So where does that leave vulnerable students who have already been studying from home for some time? How will this impact their scholastic development? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Educate!, Donnalee Donaldson for more.
Kenyan insurers react to proposed postponement of interest payment on government papers
In Kenya, there’s a plan to postpone interest payments on bonds held by insurance firms in the form of pension funds in a proposal that insurers have criticized. Tom Gichuhi, Executive Director, Association of Kenya Insurers joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic
COVID19: How we can manage business to save lives and the economy – opinion.
By Miyelani Mkhabela Covid19 an unprecedented humanitarian challenge for all countries. Weeks of South Africa national lockdown have given time...
The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism
High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of COVID-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Mutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One And Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
