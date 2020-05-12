Updated:

How the Commonwealth is tackling COVID-19 pandemic

By CNBC Africa

Sarova Hotels on how COVID-19 is impacting of Kenya's hospitality industry

Sharply declining numbers of tourists amid COVID-19 travel restrictions are forcing hospitality facilities in Kenya to suspend operations. Jimi Kariuki, Managing Director of Sarova Hotels and Resorts spoke to CNBC Africa on the state of hospitality in the country.
COVID-19: Inside Rwanda's plan to reopen schools in September

It's been announced here in Rwanda that due to the on-going global pandemic, schools will remain closed until the beginning of the next school year in September. So where does that leave vulnerable students who have already been studying from home for some time? How will this impact their scholastic development? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Educate!, Donnalee Donaldson for more.
Kenyan insurers react to proposed postponement of interest payment on government papers

In Kenya, there's a plan to postpone interest payments on bonds held by insurance firms in the form of pension funds in a proposal that insurers have criticized. Tom Gichuhi, Executive Director, Association of Kenya Insurers joins CNBC Africa for more.
With a combined population of about 2.4 billion people across the world, 54 member countries make up the Commonwealth of Nations. 19 of the Commonwealth member states are African countries. Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how the Commonwealth is responding to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic across its member states….

