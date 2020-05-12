Pick and Pay eyes further expansion for Boxer stores

Pick and Pay was not the grocer of choice on the stock market today with the share price tumbling over 13 per cent after it reported a drop in annual profits, mainly due to challenges in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The retailer also said it would defer its annual dividend to preserve cash due to the complexities of Covid19. Pick n Pay CEO, Richard Brasher joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
South Africa’s government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That’s the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country’s ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
As the coronavirus spreads across America, many struggling hospitals are seeing a massive loss of revenue after they were forced to cancel profitable non-emergency medical procedures. To save money, rural hospitals are furloughing thousands of worker
Videos
The World Bank says it expects global remittances to drop by 20 percent this year, over the economic crisis brought about by shutdowns initiated to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication for sub-Saharan Africa.
Coronavirus
The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
Coronavirus
One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
Analyst Interviews
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to procure and validate Madagascar’s touted herbal cure for coronavirus as the number of cases in Nigeria reaches 4,641. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
