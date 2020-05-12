The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s real estate sector

Nigeria’s heavy reliance on foreign imports for construction materials means that its real estate sector’s recovery is hinged on the opening up of global supply chains that’s according to a report by Estate Intel. The company’s CEO Dolapo Omidire, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector.
News
COVID-19: Rwanda issues directive for restaurants to register customers for service
This morning a new directive was released by the Rwanda Development Board to all hospitality establishments requiring them to register any customers entering their premises.
Egypt lodges complaint with the UN over Ethiopia’s Nile dam
Egypt recently sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council protesting Ethiopia’s plan to start filling the reservoir of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Analyst Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa on this and the situation on COVID-19.
Uganda considers postponing presidential elections due to Covid-19
Last night during a televised interview, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni addressed concerns around Covid-19, touching on topics such as the upcoming elections and the country's economic performance amid the virus. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Kenneth Agutamba for more.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Inside Rwanda’s plan to reopen schools in September
It’s been announced here in Rwanda that due to the on-going global pandemic, schools will remain closed until the beginning of the next school year in September. So where does that leave vulnerable students who have already been studying from home for some time? How will this impact their scholastic development? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Educate!, Donnalee Donaldson for more.
Videos
Videos
How BRVM companies performed amid the COVID-19 crisis
Reported earnings from companies on the BRVM Stock Exchange have been largely mixed. Myriam Ouattara, Portfolio Manager at EDC Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to breakdown some of these results.
Videos
Covid-19: Outlook for Nigeria’s industrial goods sector
Nigeria’s industrial goods sector is down around 3.79 per cent year-to-date. As we await the release of earnings by operators within Nigeria’s Industrial Goods Sector, Janet Ogunkoya, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa to talk current realities and projections....
