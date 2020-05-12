President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to procure and validate Madagascar’s touted herbal cure for coronavirus as the number of cases in Nigeria reaches 4,641. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
TIA Capital on Nigeria’s COVID-19 strategy & implication for economy
