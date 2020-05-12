Tongaat won’t let starch business go on the cheap, here’s why

Tongaat Hulett’s race to cut its debt by R8.1 billion in 2021 may have hit a stumbling block. The shares of the embattled sugar producer tanked 15 per cent today after it said the R5.3 billion sale of its starch business to Barloworld had reached a stalemate over differences on how Covid19 may impact future profits. The proceeds from the sale of the business were earmarked to lower Tongaat’s debt, which significantly exceeds it market value. Tongaat CEO, Gavin Hudson joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa’s government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That’s the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country’s ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Pick and Pay was not the grocer of choice on the stock market today with the share price tumbling over 13 per cent after it reported a drop in annual profits, mainly due to challenges in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The retailer also said it would defer its annual dividend to preserve cash due to the complexities of Covid19. Pick n Pay CEO, Richard Brasher joins CNBC Africa for more.
One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
It’s been announced here in Rwanda that due to the on-going global pandemic, schools will remain closed until the beginning of the next school year in September. So where does that leave vulnerable students who have already been studying from home for some time? How will this impact their scholastic development? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Educate!, Donnalee Donaldson for more.
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to procure and validate Madagascar’s touted herbal cure for coronavirus as the number of cases in Nigeria reaches 4,641. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria’s heavy reliance on foreign imports for construction materials means that its real estate sector’s recovery is hinged on the opening up of global supply chains that's according to a report by Estate Intel. The company's CEO Dolapo Omidire, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector.
