Last night during a televised interview, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni addressed concerns around Covid-19, touching on topics such as the upcoming elections and the country’s economic performance amid the virus. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Kenneth Agutamba for more.
News
COVID-19: Rwanda issues directive for restaurants to register customers for service
This morning a new directive was released by the Rwanda Development Board to all hospitality establishments requiring them to register any customers entering their premises.
Egypt lodges complaint with the UN over Ethiopia’s Nile dam
Egypt recently sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council protesting Ethiopia’s plan to start filling the reservoir of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Analyst Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa on this and the situation on COVID-19.
Uganda considers postponing presidential elections due to Covid-19
Last night during a televised interview, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni addressed concerns around Covid-19, touching on topics such as the upcoming elections and the country's economic performance amid the virus. CNBC Africa spoke to Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Kenneth Agutamba for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda issues directive for restaurants to register customers for service
This morning a new directive was released by the Rwanda Development Board to all hospitality establishments requiring them to register any customers entering their premises.
Videos
How COVID-19 impacts SSA remittances
The World Bank says it expects global remittances to drop by 20 percent this year, over the economic crisis brought about by shutdowns initiated to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Kent, Founder and CEO of Azimo joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication for sub-Saharan Africa.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Navigating Côte d’Ivoire’s economy through pandemic
The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: How to kick-start SA’s small, medium & large tourism businesses
One in 22 working South Africans are employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this riveting #BusinessTomorrow Zoom virtual panel discussion.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -