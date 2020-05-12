Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer, Makwe Fund Managers.
Why this analyst thinks the Tongaat- Barloworld deal is dead in the water
COVID-19: Cas Coovadia on why govt. should rethink its strategy on reopening the economy
South Africa’s government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That’s the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country’s ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Pick and Pay eyes further expansion for Boxer stores
Pick and Pay was not the grocer of choice on the stock market today with the share price tumbling over 13 per cent after it reported a drop in annual profits, mainly due to challenges in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The retailer also said it would defer its annual dividend to preserve cash due to the complexities of Covid19. Pick n Pay CEO, Richard Brasher joins CNBC Africa for more.
Will Coronavirus Bankrupt Rural Hospitals?
As the coronavirus spreads across America, many struggling hospitals are seeing a massive loss of revenue after they were forced to cancel profitable non-emergency medical procedures. To save money, rural hospitals are furloughing thousands of worker
Closing Bell West Africa
The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s real estate sector
Nigeria’s heavy reliance on foreign imports for construction materials means that its real estate sector’s recovery is hinged on the opening up of global supply chains that's according to a report by Estate Intel. The company's CEO Dolapo Omidire, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Nigeria’s Real Estate Sector.
COVID-19: Navigating Côte d’Ivoire’s economy through pandemic
The International Monetray Fund says the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and fiscal policy response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Côte d’Ivoire is generating fiscal pressures and creating an urgent Balance of Payment need. Stanislas Zeze, Chairman and CEO of Bloomfield Investment Corporation joins CNBC Africa to explore ways the Ivorian government can navigate its economy through this pandemic.
Egypt lodges complaint with the UN over Ethiopia’s Nile dam
Egypt recently sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council protesting Ethiopia’s plan to start filling the reservoir of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Analyst Mikael Arage spoke to CNBC Africa on this and the situation on COVID-19.
COVID-19: Inside Rwanda’s plan to reopen schools in September
It’s been announced here in Rwanda that due to the on-going global pandemic, schools will remain closed until the beginning of the next school year in September. So where does that leave vulnerable students who have already been studying from home for some time? How will this impact their scholastic development? CNBC Africa spoke to the Country Manager of Educate!, Donnalee Donaldson for more.
