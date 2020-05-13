Oppenheimers’ billion rand for SA’s small businesses has been distributed

The South African Future Trust Fund started by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer to provide financial relief on small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown has been exhausted. The fund has approved loans for 12,000 small businesses after receiving about 38,000 applications. Jonathan Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…
As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: How will SA’s travel & tourism industry regain its top spot?
One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand
CNBC -
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
Sponsored
Coke The Secret Formula: How this initiative is empowering S.Africans & keeping the earth clean
In this episode of The Secret Formula the team travel to Soweto and the Western Cape to investigate how The Coca Cola Company are making a difference in terms of their waste management systems and encouragement of recycling. In these uncertain times of COVID-19 it's time to paint a brighter future on that blank canvas in front of us....
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -