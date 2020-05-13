In this episode of The Secret Formula the team travel to Soweto and the Western Cape to investigate how The Coca Cola Company are making a difference in terms of their waste management systems and encouragement of recycling. In these uncertain times of COVID-19 it’s time to paint a brighter future on that blank canvas in front of us….
COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how e-learning developers are keeping children focused during COVID-19 lock-down
With the change in the school systems in Rwanda due to measures to contain spread of COVID-19, parents have a responsibility to keep their children learning. Currently, Rwanda has more than 2.5 million pupils out of school. CNBC Africa joins Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU on digital channels that can help parents keep track of their child's reading.
Coke The Secret Formula: How this initiative is empowering S.Africans & keeping the earth clean
In this episode of The Secret Formula the team travel to Soweto and the Western Cape to investigate how The Coca Cola Company are making a difference in terms of their waste management systems and encouragement of recycling. In these uncertain times of COVID-19 it's time to paint a brighter future on that blank canvas in front of us....
Elon Musk defies officials in California, and Uber makes an offer for GrubHub: CNBC After Hours
CNBC -
CNBC.com’s MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day’s top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC’s Robert Frank takes a look at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and how f
John Kufuor: Africa faces triple jeopardy with COVID-19
As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rise across Africa, a former President of Ghana John Kufuor says fulfilling Africa's future agenda will require a transformation on the value our societies place on knowledge and expertise and in how we communicate and interact with one another. He also notes that Africa needs a clear determined strategy to support public interest media. He joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor to share more insight on this discussion....
COVID-19: Cas Coovadia on why govt. should rethink its strategy on reopening the economy
South Africa’s government needs to step on the accelerator and speed up the phased restart of the economy from Covid-19 lock-downs to minimise hardship, hunger and desperation. That’s the view of business alliance group, Business for South Africa. The business group says failure to speed up the return to normal activity could in fact weaken the country’s ability to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business for South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
