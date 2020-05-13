COVID-19: How the pandemic is affecting Africa’s free trade plans

There have been arguments for a postponement of the July Start of Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, trade experts on the continent say that the AfCFTA will help African economies recover from the impact of the pandemic and should stay on track. CNBC Africa spoke to Edem Adzogenu, Co-Chair of the Afro-Champions Initiative Executive Committee for more.
News
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
How African economies will reawaken from the COVID-19 nightmare
The economic recovery of African economies post-Covid-19 will be slow but can be achieved with new ways of supporting intra-African trade instead of relying on global supply chains; as well as businesses adapting to new consumer behaviour patterns and digital transformation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Clement Chinaka, Managing Director for Old Mutual Rest Of Africa.
Videos
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Videos
COVID-19: How will SA’s travel & tourism industry regain its top spot?
One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.
Videos
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -