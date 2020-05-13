COVID-19: What the stats say about the impact on SA’s SMMEs

Small businesses all over the world are feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic with many feared to go bust. The latest research from fintech group Yoco shows that small business revenues in South Africa have plunged over 84 per cent as the virus grinded economic activity to a halt. Joining CNBC Africa for the latest numbers on the status of SMMEs is Bradley Wattrus, Co-Founder and CFO of Yoco.
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Reviewing on Nigeria’s primary market auction
Traders were cautious ahead of today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, a Fixed Income Dealer at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Airtel Africa sees increase in FY revenue, remains bullish on Africa’s outlook
Airtel Africa announced their 2019-2020 financial results that saw an 11.2 per cent revenue increase but is their current business module sustainable in a post COVID-19 environment, CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava for more.
COVID-19: How will SA’s travel & tourism industry regain its top spot?
One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is affecting Africa’s free trade plans
There have been arguments for a postponement of the July Start of Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, trade experts on the continent say that the AfCFTA will help African economies recover from the impact of the pandemic and should stay on track. CNBC Africa spoke to Edem Adzogenu, Co-Chair of the Afro-Champions Initiative Executive Committee for more.
