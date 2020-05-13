Here’s what you need to know about Kenya’s proposed digital tax

Kenya’s Finance Bill 2020 proposes to introduce a 1.5 per cent tax on the gross transaction value of digital Services as well as levy VAT at 14 per cent on a number of goods that are currently exempt. This is in efforts to boost tax revenue in the country. Edna Gitachu, Tax Policy Lead at PwC Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
article
SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…
As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
Videos
COVID-19: How will SA’s travel & tourism industry regain its top spot?
One in 22 working South Africans is employed in the tourism sector. It directly contributes 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. In 2017 tourists spent just over half a million rand every minute or R277 billion for the entire year in South Africa, according to Stats SA. All this has changed with COVID-19 and lockdown. The industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But as the country moves to phase 4 of lockdown what measures and funding are in place to help kick-start the industry? Is it enough? Find out on this Zoom #BusinessTomorrow panel discussion.
Videos
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Videos
Uganda secures $491.5mn loan from IMF to address economic impact of COVID-19
The International Monitory Fund executive board approved US$491.5 million under the Rapid Credit Facility, to help Uganda address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, According to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited there has been a marginal drop of in demand for electricity by 10 per cent since the country went into lock-down in March. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -