The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan
On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk said he’s not the “biggest fan” of Buffett, whose job is “boring” but “important.”
M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Insights
Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan
CNBC -
On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk said he’s not the “biggest fan” of Buffett, whose job is “boring” but “important.”
Videos
Oppenheimers’ billion rand for SA’s small businesses has been distributed
The South African Future Trust Fund started by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer to provide financial relief on small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown has been exhausted. The fund has approved loans for 12,000 small businesses after receiving about 38,000 applications. Jonathan Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand
CNBC -
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
Videos
VFD Microfinance Bank on innovative banking in a COVID-19 world
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the Central Bank of Nigeria planned to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion across its formal and informal sectors by 2020. Managing Director and CEO, VFD Microfinance Bank, Zuby Emodi, joins CNBC Africa to discuss innovative banking and how Nigeria can achieve its set financial inclusion goals.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -