NESG predicts 7.3% decline in Nigeria’s 2020 GDP

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, is forecasting a deeper recession for the country as it says it expects real GDP to decline by 7.3 per cent this year on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, dwindling oil prices among other indicators. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the details is the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Laoye Jaiyeola.
News
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan
On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk said he’s not the “biggest fan” of Buffett, whose job is “boring” but “important.”
M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Oppenheimers’ billion rand for SA’s small businesses has been distributed
The South African Future Trust Fund started by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer to provide financial relief on small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown has been exhausted. The fund has approved loans for 12,000 small businesses after receiving about 38,000 applications. Jonathan Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
Insights
Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan
CNBC -
On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk said he’s not the “biggest fan” of Buffett, whose job is “boring” but “important.”
Videos
M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -