Reviewing on Nigeria’s primary market auction

Traders were cautious ahead of today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, a Fixed Income Dealer at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Billionaire Elon Musk: I am not Warren Buffett’s biggest fan
On an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk said he’s not the “biggest fan” of Buffett, whose job is “boring” but “important.”
M.A.N: How COVID-19 is worsening manufacturing challenges in Nigeria
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its CEOs Confidence Index for the first quarter of the year fell below the 50 points benchmark indicating that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector requires a lifeline to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. President of the Association, Mansur Ahmed joins CNBC Africa for more.
NESG predicts 7.3% decline in Nigeria’s 2020 GDP
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, is forecasting a deeper recession for the country as it says it expects real GDP to decline by 7.3 per cent this year on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, dwindling oil prices among other indicators. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the details is the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Laoye Jaiyeola.
Oppenheimers’ billion rand for SA’s small businesses has been distributed
The South African Future Trust Fund started by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer to provide financial relief on small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown has been exhausted. The fund has approved loans for 12,000 small businesses after receiving about 38,000 applications. Jonathan Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coke The Secret Formula: How this initiative is empowering S.Africans & keeping the earth clean
In this episode of The Secret Formula the team travel to Soweto and the Western Cape to investigate how The Coca Cola Company are making a difference in terms of their waste management systems and encouragement of recycling. In these uncertain times of COVID-19 it's time to paint a brighter future on that blank canvas in front of us....
