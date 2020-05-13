Uganda secures $491.5mn loan from IMF to address economic impact of COVID-19

The International Monitory Fund executive board approved US$491.5 million under the Rapid Credit Facility, to help Uganda address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, According to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited there has been a marginal drop of in demand for electricity by 10 per cent since the country went into lock-down in March. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA extends essential services clothing list, these are the details…
As the chorus grows among investors and business to reopen South Africa's economy with a shortlist of exclusions, The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has gazetted a list of clothing and related products that could be made available for sale in retail stores during stage 4 of the country's lockdown,
COVID-19: World’s largest shipping firm expects 25% drop in container demand
Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
How African economies will reawaken from the COVID-19 nightmare
The economic recovery of African economies post-Covid-19 will be slow but can be achieved with new ways of supporting intra-African trade instead of relying on global supply chains; as well as businesses adapting to new consumer behaviour patterns and digital transformation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Clement Chinaka, Managing Director for Old Mutual Rest Of Africa.
Oppenheimers’ billion rand for SA’s small businesses has been distributed
The South African Future Trust Fund started by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer to provide financial relief on small businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown has been exhausted. The fund has approved loans for 12,000 small businesses after receiving about 38,000 applications. Jonathan Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
