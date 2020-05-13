With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
The Rise Of Instacart And Online Grocery Delivery
Online grocery delivery is seeing exceptional growth amid the coronavirus. Over the last few weeks, Instacart has seen customer order volume increase more than 500% year-over-year. But after the coronavirus, will demand for these online services stic
Reviewing on Nigeria’s primary market auction
Traders were cautious ahead of today’s Primary Market Auction. Gbemisola Bello-Aromire, a Fixed Income Dealer at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
NESG predicts 7.3% decline in Nigeria’s 2020 GDP
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, is forecasting a deeper recession for the country as it says it expects real GDP to decline by 7.3 per cent this year on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, dwindling oil prices among other indicators. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the details is the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Laoye Jaiyeola.
Transaction Capital CEO on COVID-19 & its impact on SA’s taxi industry
South Africa taxi owner, Transaction Capital is not paying an interim dividend as it braces itself for the future impact of Covid-19 on cash-flow. The company also believes that it is in a good position for the transition into normal operating activities once the lock-down restrictions are eased. Transaction Capital CEO, David Hurwitz joins CNBC Africa for more.
This new digital platform seeks to link vendors with consumers in Uganda
At a time when people are restricted to move as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, finding consumers has never been harder for vendors. To help tackle this, the United Nations Development Programme partnered with Jumia Uganda to launch an online platform that will enable small and medium enterprises to connect with consumers. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda joins CNBC Africa for more.
