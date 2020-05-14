AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade

Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.