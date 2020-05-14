The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
In Conversation with AU COVID-19 special envoy Donald Kaberuka
Donald Kaberuka is a man whose name in Africa is synonymous with finance economics and investment. He is currently the Chairman of Southbridge – a Pan-African financial and investment company. But he has had an illustrious career as the finance minister of Rwanda and the head of the African Development Bank....
South Sudan’s Central Bank slashes benchmark rate to 13% in response to COVID-19
South Sudan’s central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 13 per cent to help the economy cope with the effects of COVID-19. According to governor, the flow of credit to the private sector had started to decline during the outbreak and the policy easing was aimed at accelerating lending. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development & Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joined CNBC Africa more.
Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19
Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
