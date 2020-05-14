Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
Updated:
Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19
News
A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Doing Business in Rwanda
How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
CEO Interviews
Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19
Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
Coronavirus
How SA’s agricultural sector is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Over the weekend U.S President Donald Trump announced a $19 billion program to help the country’s ailing agriculture sector as it deals with the Covid-19 crisis on essential industries. South Africa’s agriculture sector is just as important as it directly contributes to employment, food security and economic stimulation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is South Africa’s agriculture sector is Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at ABSA corporate and Investment Banking.
Videos
In Conversation with AU COVID-19 special envoy Donald Kaberuka
Donald Kaberuka is a man whose name in Africa is synonymous with finance economics and investment. He is currently the Chairman of Southbridge – a Pan-African financial and investment company. But he has had an illustrious career as the finance minister of Rwanda and the head of the African Development Bank....
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -