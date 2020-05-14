COVID-19: How SA’s R200bn loan scheme for SMMEs work

South Sudan’s central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 13 per cent to help the economy cope with the effects of COVID-19. According to governor, the flow of credit to the private sector had started to decline during the outbreak and the policy easing was aimed at accelerating lending. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development & Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joined CNBC Africa more.