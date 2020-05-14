COVID-19: How SA’s R200bn loan scheme for SMMEs work

With funding from the Oppenheimers’ one billion rand relief fund for small businesses dried up, SMMEs in need of financial help to stay in business can now turn to the national R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, which opened yesterday. Richard Wainwright, new Chairman of BASA and CEO of Investec joins CNBC Africa on how the scheme will work and which businesses qualify to apply.
SA relaxes restrictions on all e-Commerce goods except liquor & alcohol, these are the details…
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has relaxed restrictions on a wide range of e-Commerce goods
Long4Life’s plan to manage tomorrow
As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Penetrating Africa’s internet market through the sea
Tech companies from Asia, Europe and Africa have teamed up with Facebook to build one of the largest subsea cable projects in the world. The project, called 2Africa seeks to penetrate Africa’s internet market, where less than a quarter of its population of 1.3 billion people have internet connectivity. Kojo Boakye, Public Policy Director, Facebook Africa joins CNBC Africa more.
AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Doing Business in Rwanda
How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
South Sudan’s Central Bank slashes benchmark rate to 13% in response to COVID-19
South Sudan’s central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 13 per cent to help the economy cope with the effects of COVID-19. According to governor, the flow of credit to the private sector had started to decline during the outbreak and the policy easing was aimed at accelerating lending. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development & Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joined CNBC Africa more.
