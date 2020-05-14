According to the World Bank 40 to 60 million people worldwide will experience extreme poverty in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The estimates show that 23 million people that will be hit by poverty will be in Sub-Saharan Africa and 16 million in South Asia. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 response is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.
COVID-19 worsens Zim’s economic challenges
A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
AfCFTA: COVID-19 as an opportunity to deepen intra-Africa trade
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion.
Doing Business in Rwanda
KwolCo’s outlook for East Africa’s commodity markets
In Kenya, the treasury had granted millers permission to import maize at a lower tariff but declined to extend the duration as requested by millers on fears the imports would coincide with the harvesting of short-rain crop from south rift, impacting negatively on local prices. However, millers say they will not be importing maize and warn Kenyans should brace for higher prices of flour in the coming days on the account of expensive raw material. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa more.
South Sudan’s Central Bank slashes benchmark rate to 13% in response to COVID-19
South Sudan’s central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 13 per cent to help the economy cope with the effects of COVID-19. According to governor, the flow of credit to the private sector had started to decline during the outbreak and the policy easing was aimed at accelerating lending. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development & Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joined CNBC Africa more.
How SA’s agricultural sector is responding to COVID-19 shocks
Over the weekend U.S President Donald Trump announced a $19 billion program to help the country’s ailing agriculture sector as it deals with the Covid-19 crisis on essential industries. South Africa’s agriculture sector is just as important as it directly contributes to employment, food security and economic stimulation. Joining CNBC Africa for more is South Africa’s agriculture sector is Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at ABSA corporate and Investment Banking.
