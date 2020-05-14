Updated:

FDC forecasts 0.69% rise in Nigeria’s inflation to 12.95% in April

By CNBC Africa

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How Rwanda is finding home grown solutions to the COVID-19 crisis

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Development bank of Rwanda earns B+ Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has for the first time rated Development Bank of Rwanda at B+, reflecting the bank’s stable outlook. The rating also demonstrates BRD’s ability to raise external financing in case of need. Vincent Ngirikiringo, the bank's Chief Finance Officer joined CNBC Africa and shared an update on the 3 year $24.42 million recapitalisation plan by the government.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian equities market wrap

Christian Ezeagu, Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for recap of today's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Financial Derivatives say they expect a 0.69 per cent rise in Nigeria’s headline inflation to 12.95 per cent year-on-year this April. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown their inflation expectations.

CEO Interviews

Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Africa: How have African leaders responded to the pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19 exactly three months ago today, when Egypt recorded its index case on the 14th of February. So how have African leaders responded to the pandemic? Oulie Keita, Francophone West Africa Director at One Campaign joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Analyst Interviews

Development bank of Rwanda earns B+ Fitch Ratings

CNBC Africa -
Fitch Ratings has for the first time rated Development Bank of Rwanda at B+, reflecting the bank’s stable outlook. The rating also demonstrates BRD’s ability to raise external financing in case of need. Vincent Ngirikiringo, the bank's Chief Finance Officer joined CNBC Africa and shared an update on the 3 year $24.42 million recapitalisation plan by the government.
