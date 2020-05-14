In Conversation with AU COVID-19 special envoy Donald Kaberuka

Small businesses all over the world are feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic with many feared to go bust. The latest research from fintech group Yoco shows that small business revenues in South Africa have plunged over 84 per cent as the virus grinded economic activity to a halt. Joining CNBC Africa for the latest numbers on the status of SMMEs is Bradley Wattrus, Co-Founder and CFO of Yoco.