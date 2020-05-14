Donald Kaberuka is a man whose name in Africa is synonymous with finance economics and investment. He is currently the Chairman of Southbridge – a Pan-African financial and investment company. But he has had an illustrious career as the finance minister of Rwanda and the head of the African Development Bank….
In Conversation with AU COVID-19 special envoy Donald Kaberuka

How will Africa’s universities emerge from the depths of COVID-19?
According to The Economist, in 2019, 8m or 9% of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa attended tertiary education, including vocational colleges and universities. That is almost double the 4% that did so in 2000. With the cases of COVID-19 rising on the continent and several countries in lockdown how will this change?
Why are stock buybacks controversial? | CNBC Explains
As the stock market falls to historic lows, the practice of stock buybacks is facing extra scrutiny from central banks. So why are buybacks controversial? ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
COVID-19: Most of SA to move to #level3lockdown by end of May
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening said the country is preparing for a further easing and gradual reopening of the economy.
SouthBridge Group CEO on COVID-19 impact on African economies
Andrew Alli, CEO of SouthBridge Group spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop on the impact of Covid-19 on African economies and investment opportunities post the pandemic.
Here’s how to apply for SA’s COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme
A multi-billion rand loan guarantee scheme announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month is now officially in operation, with the assistance of the country’s major banks, including FNB, Investec, Standard Bank and Absa.
Where to invest in SSA amid the coronavirus crisis
With South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola expected to plunge into deep recessions this year, does Sub-Saharan Africa still offer value for money for foreign investors in Covid-19 times?
