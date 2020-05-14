In Kenya, the treasury had granted millers permission to import maize at a lower tariff but declined to extend the duration as requested by millers on fears the imports would coincide with the harvesting of short-rain crop from south rift, impacting negatively on local prices. However, millers say they will not be importing maize and warn Kenyans should brace for higher prices of flour in the coming days on the account of expensive raw material. Nick Kwolek, Founder of KwolCo joins CNBC Africa more.
KwolCo’s outlook for East Africa’s commodity markets
South Sudan’s Central Bank slashes benchmark rate to 13% in response to COVID-19
South Sudan’s central bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 13 per cent to help the economy cope with the effects of COVID-19. According to governor, the flow of credit to the private sector had started to decline during the outbreak and the policy easing was aimed at accelerating lending. Parek Maduot, Director of Economic Development & Regional Integration, at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joined CNBC Africa more.
Cartrack CEO on how the company is navigating COVID-19 shocks
Vehicle recovery and data analytics company, Cartrack has positioned themselves to declare a dividend from profits generated during the financial year amid the COVID-19 global crisis. The company has declared a dividend of 54 cents per share and has seen an increase of 94 per cent of cash generated from operating activities. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zak Calisto, CEO of Cartrack.
In Conversation with AU COVID-19 special envoy Donald Kaberuka
Donald Kaberuka is a man whose name in Africa is synonymous with finance economics and investment. He is currently the Chairman of Southbridge – a Pan-African financial and investment company. But he has had an illustrious career as the finance minister of Rwanda and the head of the African Development Bank....
