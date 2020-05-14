Updated:

Nigerian equities market wrap

By CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

How Rwanda is finding home grown solutions to the COVID-19 crisis

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Analyst Interviews

Development bank of Rwanda earns B+ Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has for the first time rated Development Bank of Rwanda at B+, reflecting the bank’s stable outlook. The rating also demonstrates BRD’s ability to raise external financing in case of need. Vincent Ngirikiringo, the bank's Chief Finance Officer joined CNBC Africa and shared an update on the 3 year $24.42 million recapitalisation plan by the government.
Videos

Christian Ezeagu, Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for recap of today's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Christian Ezeagu, Portfolio Manager at Cordros Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for recap of today’s trading at Nigeria’s stock market….

Videos

CNBC Africa -
Videos

FDC forecasts 0.69% rise in Nigeria’s inflation to 12.95% in April

CNBC Africa -
Financial Derivatives say they expect a 0.69 per cent rise in Nigeria’s headline inflation to 12.95 per cent year-on-year this April. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa to breakdown their inflation expectations.
Coronavirus

A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns

CNBC -
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Doing Business in Rwanda

How Rwanda is preparing its students for the jobs of tomorrow

CNBC Africa -
Every year the estimated 220,000 young people who enter the labour market in Rwanda aspiring to decent work are held back by the slow growth of employment in the formal sector. To better equip them best with the evolving job market, Rwanda's Ministry of Education launched the Tech Enabled Stem Teaching pilot Programme in 50 secondary schools meant to achieve an education system that embraces 21st century skills....
Featured

