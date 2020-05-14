Tech companies from Asia, Europe and Africa have teamed up with Facebook to build one of the largest subsea cable projects in the world. The project, called 2Africa seeks to penetrate Africa’s internet market, where less than a quarter of its population of 1.3 billion people have internet connectivity. Kojo Boakye, Public Policy Director, Facebook Africa joins CNBC Africa more.
Penetrating Africa’s internet market through the sea
SA relaxes restrictions on all e-Commerce goods except liquor & alcohol, these are the details…
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has relaxed restrictions on a wide range of e-Commerce goods
Long4Life’s plan to manage tomorrow
As global coronavirus-related lock-downs continue to impact oil demand, the International Energy Agency says it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to erase almost a decade of oil demand growth this year. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu joins CNBC Africa for more.
In Conversation with AU COVID-19 special envoy Donald Kaberuka
Donald Kaberuka is a man whose name in Africa is synonymous with finance economics and investment. He is currently the Chairman of Southbridge – a Pan-African financial and investment company. But he has had an illustrious career as the finance minister of Rwanda and the head of the African Development Bank....
Altron slashes dividend, freezes salaries in response to COVID-19
Altron has seen an increase of 6 per cent and 2 per cent in its group revenue and headline earnings respectively for its year ended results. The company is committed to preserve cash during the uncertain COVID-19 economic climate and has declared a dividend that is 40 per cent less than what they would have declared, its 24 per cent decrease at 55 cents per share. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.
A second wave of COVID-19 will have ‘major consequences’ for the oil market, IEA warns
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that market forces had “demonstrated their power” on the supply side of the oil market in recent weeks, but concerns remain over the potential for a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
