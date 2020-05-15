It’s the end of an era for the Aronaff family business Baby City, but the birth of a new one for pharma retailer Dis-Chem. After 26 years of operating the one-stop baby shop, the Aronaff family have agreed to sell all 33 Baby City stores to Dis-Chem for R430m. Michel Aronoff, Managing Director of Baby City joins CNBC Africa for more.
Baby City gets new parents in R430mn deal
