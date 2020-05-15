With many African countries reaching out to international bodies for some form of financial assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, does this pose a higher risk for some economies more than others? Case in point, Kenya which in the recent past has flirted with mounting debt from the likes of China and other trading partners, so is the country on the verge of falling into a debt trap? George Bodo, Director, Callstreet Research joins CNBC Africa for more.
Distell’s Richard Rushton on Covid-19 regulations & the impact of illicit alcohol sales
Alcoholic drinks maker Distell reported that its full year headline earnings may drop between 60 and 80 per cent due to the Covid-19 impact on its business.
COVID-19: Is Kenya plunging further into a debt trap?
COVID-19: This is what new normal may look like for commercial banks
With on-going continued revisions of economic projections, many are looking at the commercial banks as their safety net to help businesses bounce back. But is this feasible and will it become the new normal? CNBC Africa spoke to the M D of Equity Bank, Rwanda, Hannington Namara for more.
