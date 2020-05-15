COVID-19: This is what new normal may look like for commercial banks

With many African countries reaching out to international bodies for some form of financial assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, does this pose a higher risk for some economies more than others? Case in point, Kenya which in the recent past has flirted with mounting debt from the likes of China and other trading partners, so is the country on the verge of falling into a debt trap? George Bodo, Director, Callstreet Research joins CNBC Africa for more.