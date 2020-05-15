Most people on social media created a stir when Peri-Peri chicken chain Nando’s announced that it would not be opening during level 4 lock-down, joining in with its counterparts who were operating for deliveries only. However, since last week some of its stores have opened for deliveries and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the Covid-19 impact on its business is Michael Cathie, CEO of Nando’s SA.
Nando’s SA CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business
News
Nigerian fixed income & Fx market watch
Traders say despite Thursday's OMO Auction, the market witnessed low liquidity at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window as market participants continue to bid for their matured obligations. Olugbenga Sonaike, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to review activity at the Fixed Income and FX market this week....
Nigeria, North South Power ink concession agreement for 30MW hydro plant
Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu says the Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Gurara 30 megawatts hydropower plant with North-South Power Company.
DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City
Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
CEO Interviews
How COVID-19 is transforming the way learning institutions operate
Due to schools and universities having to physically close its doors during the Covid-19 lockdown, learning is now being done on e-learning platforms and the demand for digital educational solutions has significantly increased.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Is Kenya plunging further into a debt trap?
With many African countries reaching out to international bodies for some form of financial assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, does this pose a higher risk for some economies more than others? Case in point, Kenya which in the recent past has flirted with mounting debt from the likes of China and other trading partners, so is the country on the verge of falling into a debt trap? George Bodo, Director, Callstreet Research joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
CEO Interviews
Distell’s Richard Rushton on Covid-19 regulations & the impact of illicit alcohol sales
Alcoholic drinks maker Distell reported that its full year headline earnings may drop between 60 and 80 per cent due to the Covid-19 impact on its business.
