CEO InterviewsCoronavirus
Updated:

The growth of e-commerce during COVID-19

By CNBC Africa

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian fixed income & Fx market watch

Traders say despite Thursday's OMO Auction, the market witnessed low liquidity at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window as market participants continue to bid for their matured obligations. Olugbenga Sonaike, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to review activity at the Fixed Income and FX market this week....
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Nigeria, North South Power ink concession agreement for 30MW hydro plant

Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu says the Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Gurara 30 megawatts hydropower plant with North-South Power Company.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

DisChem Pharmacies CFO on the acquisition of Baby City

Rui Morais, CFO at DisChem Pharmacies joins CNBC Africa to discuss its acquisition of Baby City.
Read more

The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Digital transactions will change the future of consumer behaviour post-Covid-19 and one of many concerns, is that of online security. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Aida Diarra, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Sub-Saharan Africa.

Related Content

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Nando’s SA CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business

CNBC Africa -
Most people on social media created a stir when Peri-Peri chicken chain Nando’s announced that it would not be opening during level 4 lock-down, joining in with its counterparts who were operating for deliveries only. However, since last week some of its stores have opened for deliveries and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the Covid-19 impact on its business is Michael Cathie, CEO of Nando’s SA.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Nigeria, North South Power ink concession agreement for 30MW hydro plant

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu says the Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Gurara 30 megawatts hydropower plant with North-South Power Company.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Distell’s Richard Rushton on Covid-19 regulations & the impact of illicit alcohol sales

CNBC Africa -
Alcoholic drinks maker Distell reported that its full year headline earnings may drop between 60 and 80 per cent due to the Covid-19 impact on its business.
Read more
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: This is what new normal may look like for commercial banks

CNBC Africa -
With on-going continued revisions of economic projections, many are looking at the commercial banks as their safety net to help businesses bounce back. But is this feasible and will it become the new normal? CNBC Africa spoke to the M D of Equity Bank, Rwanda, Hannington Namara for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved