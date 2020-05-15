DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
How Covid-19 Testing Works
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
What lies ahead for SA’s hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?
NSE All Share Index up 12% in Q2 2020
Seplat Petroleum Development Company recorded a 59.3 per cent decline in its gross profit in the first quarter of the year. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investment joins CNBC Africa to breakdown SEPLAT's earnings and recap this week's trade at the Lagos bourse....
Nigerian fixed income & Fx market watch
Traders say despite Thursday's OMO Auction, the market witnessed low liquidity at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window as market participants continue to bid for their matured obligations. Olugbenga Sonaike, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to review activity at the Fixed Income and FX market this week....
Nando’s SA CEO speaks on COVID-19 impact on business
Most people on social media created a stir when Peri-Peri chicken chain Nando’s announced that it would not be opening during level 4 lock-down, joining in with its counterparts who were operating for deliveries only. However, since last week some of its stores have opened for deliveries and joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the Covid-19 impact on its business is Michael Cathie, CEO of Nando’s SA.
