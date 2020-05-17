Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the government commissioned 38 local clothing companies to manufacture face masks after thorough assessment….
Rwandan manufacturing companies turn to production of COVID-19 protective gear
News
AfCFTA: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity to spur intra-Africa trade
The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion....
Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the government commissioned 38 local clothing companies to manufacture face masks after thorough assessment....
Old Mutual launches Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom – A 175th birthday legacy initiative
Old Mutual is celebrating its 175th year birthday and it is commemorating this big achievement by launching Africa’s Biggest Digital classroom. The Digital classroom will be in response to the educational challenges that face the continent, which includes the lack of physical and financial resources to deliver the best ways of learning and teaching. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Khanyi Chaba, Head of Responsible Business at Old Mutual....
International News
How Amazon Tried To Get Shoppers To Buy Less So It Could Catch Up
After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy
Coronavirus
Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
International News
How Covid-19 Testing Works
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
Videos
What lies ahead for SA’s hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?
DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Featured
