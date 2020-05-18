Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Videos
Data Bank’s economic review for Ghana
The Bank of Ghana says leading indicators of economic activity during the first quarter of the year suggests some slowdown, reflecting the restrictions, social distancing, and the partial COVID-19 lock-down measures introduced by the government in the middle of March. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how Ghana’s economy performed in the first quarter of the year is Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Data Bank....
Coronavirus
Nigeria Medical Association on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic
Nigeria's President Buhari received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and he is expected to address the nation today to give guidance on the next phase of operations. Francis Faduyile, President of Nigeria Medical Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock
With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
Coronavirus
Kenya closes borders with Somalia, Tanzania due to coronavirus
Over the weekend, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the closure of borders with Tanzania and Somalia, a move he said was necessitated by an increase in the number of “imported” Covid-19 cases. Risk Expert, Caroline Gathii joins CNBC Africa for more.
