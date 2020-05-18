Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
News
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis
The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
East Africa
Rwanda sees strong revenue from tea exports
According to the latest statistics released by the National Agriculture Export Development Board, Rwanda has exported more than 9,317 tonnes of processed tea, worth more than $27.6 million between January and March 2020. Cynthia Uwacu, Export Market Development and Innovation Division Manager at the National Agriculture Export Development Board spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Kenyan banking industry to survive the pandemic – survey
According to a new survey by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), close to 94 per cent of banks in the country expect a significantly slowed business growth. However, the survey indicates that a financial crisis in Kenya is unlikely due to the high levels of liquidity within the banking system. Dr. Habil Olaka, Chief Executive, Kenya Bankers Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Kenya rejects G20 debt relief initiative due to restrictive terms
This past week Kenya has seen quite a few stories making headlines; the finance minister has announced that the country would not be accepting the G20 debt relief program; extreme flooding has displaced thousands and the number of COVID-19 cases in the country approaches 900. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Absa’s Ridle Markus on the impact of COVID-19 on SSA economies
As South Africa and Nigeria’s government deliberates on easing lock-down restrictions and re-opening the economy, the bank of Ghana has left rates unchanged and the South African reserve bank is expected to cut rates again this week, for the third time this year. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the Covid-19 economic ramifications on Sub-Saharan African economies is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
