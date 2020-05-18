COVID-19: What opportunities exist for the cyber security industry?

With many parts of the world having shut down in one way or the other to curb the spread of COVID-19, many workers have had to adapt to working from home but with the new work stations there has been a great spike in cyber security hacks. But what kind of opportunities has this presented for the cyber security industry? Betsy Mugo Bevilacqua, Co-Founder and Business Strategy Lead at Tabiri Analytics Inc joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Videos
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office to offer N60bn in may bond auction
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to hold its monthly bond auction for May this week. Ahead of the auction, Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the country’s fixed income and forex market this week....
Videos
Tiekie Barnard on COVID-19 impact & what to expect from the Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit
Companies across Africa have taken rapid steps to initiate community emergency relief efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for on-going social relief expected to be front of mind for a network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders, CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, Tiekie Barnard for more.
Analyst Interviews
Absa’s Ridle Markus on the impact of COVID-19 on SSA economies
As South Africa and Nigeria’s government deliberates on easing lock-down restrictions and re-opening the economy, the bank of Ghana has left rates unchanged and the South African reserve bank is expected to cut rates again this week, for the third time this year. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the Covid-19 economic ramifications on Sub-Saharan African economies is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Videos
