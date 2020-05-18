Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
News
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Coronavirus
Kenya rejects G20 debt relief initiative due to restrictive terms
This past week Kenya has seen quite a few stories making headlines; the finance minister has announced that the country would not be accepting the G20 debt relief program; extreme flooding has displaced thousands and the number of COVID-19 cases in the country approaches 900. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock
With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
CEO Interviews
Balwin Properties CEO: Now is a good time to buy, here’s why
Balwin Properties has followed in the steps of other property companies and has not declared a full year dividend due to uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis. Group revenue increased by 11 per cent whilst profit and headline earnings per share dropped by 9 and 8 per cent respectively. Balwin Properties CEO, Steve Brookes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Nigeria Medical Association on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic
Nigeria's President Buhari received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and he is expected to address the nation today to give guidance on the next phase of operations. Francis Faduyile, President of Nigeria Medical Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
