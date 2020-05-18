South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund
How Covid-19 is hurting the events planning industry
One of the industries who are reeling the impact of the Covid-19 lock-down regulations globally is event planning, as they rely on physical interaction to convene their business. Weddings, corporate functions and birthday celebrations have been non-existent over the past few months and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the industry impact is Karen Short, Founder, By Word of Mouth.
Kenyan banking industry to survive the pandemic – survey
According to a new survey by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), close to 94 per cent of banks in the country expect a significantly slowed business growth. However, the survey indicates that a financial crisis in Kenya is unlikely due to the high levels of liquidity within the banking system. Dr. Habil Olaka, Chief Executive, Kenya Bankers Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Emmanuel Tsigbey on why Ghana’s MPC kept rates unchanged
Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the country’s policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent citing elevated risks to inflation outlook, sharp downturn in GDP growth which are fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Tsigbey, Chartered Economic Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
