Tiekie Barnard on COVID-19 impact & what to expect from the Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit

Companies across Africa have taken rapid steps to initiate community emergency relief efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for on-going social relief expected to be front of mind for a network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders, CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, Tiekie Barnard for more.
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Tourism during COVID-19: An industry shift
The current Covid-19 pandemic has caused world leaders to establish extreme, and in some cases, unprecedented measures in order to curb the spread of the dangerous virus. In a matter of just a couple of months, one-by-one, we saw countries around the world go from postponing events and gatherings, to closing borders and instituting partial and total lock-downs. Naturally, these measures have stifled the tourism industry in the most fundamental way possible. So with no end in sight, what is the solution? How will the sector pivot to survive? In this CNBC Africa Special we speak to three players, representing different segments of the industry for their take....
Balwin Properties CEO: Now is a good time to buy, here’s why
Balwin Properties has followed in the steps of other property companies and has not declared a full year dividend due to uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis. Group revenue increased by 11 per cent whilst profit and headline earnings per share dropped by 9 and 8 per cent respectively. Balwin Properties CEO, Steve Brookes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus, floods and locust swarms: Kenya is fighting a ‘triple whammy’ of crises
CNBC -
Heavy rains over the last month have led to overflowing rivers and lakes and mudslides, with Kenya particularly impacted. Almost 200 people have lost their lives and according to the Kenyan Red Cross, while hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced since the rainy season began in March.
Data Bank’s economic review for Ghana
The Bank of Ghana says leading indicators of economic activity during the first quarter of the year suggests some slowdown, reflecting the restrictions, social distancing, and the partial COVID-19 lock-down measures introduced by the government in the middle of March. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how Ghana’s economy performed in the first quarter of the year is Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Data Bank....
