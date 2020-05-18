Tourism during COVID-19: An industry shift

The current Covid-19 pandemic has caused world leaders to establish extreme, and in some cases, unprecedented measures in order to curb the spread of the dangerous virus. In a matter of just a couple of months, one-by-one, we saw countries around the world go from postponing events and gatherings, to closing borders and instituting partial and total lock-downs. Naturally, these measures have stifled the tourism industry in the most fundamental way possible. So with no end in sight, what is the solution? How will the sector pivot to survive? In this CNBC Africa Special we speak to three players, representing different segments of the industry for their take….
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?
SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What opportunities exist for the cyber security industry?
With many parts of the world having shut down in one way or the other to curb the spread of COVID-19, many workers have had to adapt to working from home but with the new work stations there has been a great spike in cyber security hacks. But what kind of opportunities has this presented for the cyber security industry? Betsy Mugo Bevilacqua, Co-Founder and Business Strategy Lead at Tabiri Analytics Inc joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tiekie Barnard on COVID-19 impact & what to expect from the Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit
Companies across Africa have taken rapid steps to initiate community emergency relief efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for on-going social relief expected to be front of mind for a network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders, CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, Tiekie Barnard for more.
Kenyan banking industry to survive the pandemic – survey
According to a new survey by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), close to 94 per cent of banks in the country expect a significantly slowed business growth. However, the survey indicates that a financial crisis in Kenya is unlikely due to the high levels of liquidity within the banking system. Dr. Habil Olaka, Chief Executive, Kenya Bankers Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
