The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa’s baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic’s largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody’s changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adeosla Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
News
Adeosla Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa's baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic's largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody's changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adeosla Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
How the ICD is helping the private sector & small businesses navigate COVID-19 shocks
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) a multilateral development financial institution which is part of the Islamic Development Bank Group says they are working closely with over 100 local and regional financial institutions in its network to provide the necessary support so they can continue to finance small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ayman Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector joins CNBC Africa to discuss the importance of sustaining the private sector and small businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.
World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education
He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast - Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
COVID-19: Ugandan residents to get free face masks
Last night in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation with an update on the country's lock-down measures. In the address he assured Ugandan's that the government would be providing free masks for all, and once that's implemented, the lock-down would be lifted. CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist for Impact Communication Strategies for more.
Videos
Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
Videos
How the ICD is helping the private sector & small businesses navigate COVID-19 shocks
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) a multilateral development financial institution which is part of the Islamic Development Bank Group says they are working closely with over 100 local and regional financial institutions in its network to provide the necessary support so they can continue to finance small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ayman Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector joins CNBC Africa to discuss the importance of sustaining the private sector and small businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Videos
COVID-19: Rwanda, Tanzania agree on a solution for cross-border movements
Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed not to implement the proposed swapping of drivers, after Tanzanian truck drivers protested measures put in place by the government of Rwanda to prevent cross-border transmission of New Coronavirus. Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -