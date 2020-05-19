The COVID-19 pandemic is paving the way for digital transformation as businesses are shifting their operations to more online channels to cope with movement restrictions and office closures. But central to the uptake of digitalisation is identity management and Aliyu Abubakar Aziz: The Director-General & CEO of the National Identity Management Commission joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some more insight on how identity management can help drive Nigeria’s digitalization agenda in the face of the pandemic….
COVID-19: Driving digitalisation through identity management
What would a second wave look like? | CNBC Explains
Past pandemics have shown that multiple waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Despite warnings from health experts and economists about against easing restrictions too soon — not only to protect lives but also the economy — there is growing opposition against the social distancing measures. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Coronavirus #Economy...
How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem
Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
