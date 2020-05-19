TV ShowsBeyond MarketsCoronavirus
Updated:

COVID-19: Driving digitalisation through identity management

By CNBC Africa

News

Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Driving digitalisation through identity management

The COVID-19 pandemic is paving the way for digital transformation as businesses are shifting their operations to more online channels to cope with movement restrictions and office closures. But central to the uptake of digitalisation is identity management and Aliyu Abubakar Aziz: The Director-General & CEO of the National Identity Management Commission joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some more insight on how identity management can help drive Nigeria’s digitalization agenda in the face of the pandemic....
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

What would a second wave look like? | CNBC Explains

Past pandemics have shown that multiple waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Despite warnings from health experts and economists about against easing restrictions too soon — not only to protect lives but also the economy — there is growing opposition against the social distancing measures. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Coronavirus #Economy...
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

The COVID-19 pandemic is paving the way for digital transformation as businesses are shifting their operations to more online channels to cope with movement restrictions and office closures. But central to the uptake of digitalisation is identity management and Aliyu Abubakar Aziz: The Director-General & CEO of the National Identity Management Commission joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some more insight on how identity management can help drive Nigeria’s digitalization agenda in the face of the pandemic….

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour on 150 000 workers benefitting from Coronavirus Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Relief Scheme
- Advertisement -
International News

What would a second wave look like? | CNBC Explains

CNBC -
Past pandemics have shown that multiple waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Despite warnings from health experts and economists about against easing restrictions too soon — not only to protect lives but also the economy — there is growing opposition against the social distancing measures. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Coronavirus #Economy...
Read more
CEO Interviews

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

CNBC Africa -
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem

CNBC Africa -
Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Earnings

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

CNBC -
Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Op-Ed: Why Africa cannot afford an extended hard lockdown in the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus Contributor -
To find a balance between containing the virus and maintaining a semblance of economic activity will require a different approach.
Read more

Op-Ed: How Angola can use its industries to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus Contributor -
Zandre Campos examines what we can learn from past epidemics and how a country's industries can help to fight COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved