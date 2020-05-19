COVID-19: Rwanda, Tanzania agree on a solution for cross-border movements

Globally health sectors have been under immense pressure as they are at the forefront of fighting against the spread and treatment of Covid-19. In South Africa the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) is committed to ensuring that the supply of medicines for chronic diseases continues during the lock-down and that its 26 research-based pharmaceutical companies continue to aid in the fight against Covid-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr, Konji Sebati, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa.