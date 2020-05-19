The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is far reaching as it affects everyday life and everything from health to trade, investment and employment. So how can micro, small and medium enterprises survive in this new normal? Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director for Micro Enterprises, at the Bank of Industry joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion….
News
How can small businesses overcome the COVID-19 shock?
Why Farmers Are Destroying Their Crops
The coronavirus has massively disrupted the food supply chain. Many famers who sold produce to restaurants have now found themselves without a market for their crops, as the food-service industry has largely shuttered. As such, fresh produce is being
SA’s DMRE publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry
South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has issued guidelines for a mandatory Code of Practise to companies in the mining industry on managing the COVID-19 pandemic according to the terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
CEO Interviews
This R1bn fund is helping township & rural businesses survive Covid-19 shocks, here’s how it works
Another one billion rand fund has been set up for entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 in South Africa. This time, the focus is on supporting small businesses in the country’s township and rural economies. Access to finance for such entrepreneurs and start-ups can be harder compared to businesses operating in the mainstream sectors. Ubank CEO, Luthando Vutula joins CNBC Africa to outline details on how the fund will work.
Coronavirus
How ESwatini’s tourism industry is battling COVID-19 headwinds
Global tourism is at a standstill due to COVID-19. The pandemic has grounded aviation, shut the hospitality industry and risks killing thousands of businesses all over the world. Minister Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs of Eswatini spoke to CNBC Africa on how Covid-19 has impacted ESwatini and the country’s recovery plan.
CEO Interviews
COVID-19: This e-Commerce platform is helping the vulnerable access essential goods
Millions of people across the region struggle to get access to essential goods and the COVID-19 restrictions have made the situation even worse. E-commerce company Sokowatch has come up with a scheme to provide direct assistance to vulnerable families digitally as founder and CEO Daniel Yu explains.
CEO Interviews
How the ride-hailing industry is navigating COVID-19 headwinds
With the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, businesses are rapidly adjusting to the changing needs of their people, their customers and suppliers, while navigating the financial and operational challenges. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager for Bolt, Kenya joins CNBC Africa to break down the impact on the ride hailing economy and how industry players are navigating the pandemic.
Featured
