Globally health sectors have been under immense pressure as they are at the forefront of fighting against the spread and treatment of Covid-19. In South Africa the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) is committed to ensuring that the supply of medicines for chronic diseases continues during the lock-down and that its 26 research-based pharmaceutical companies continue to aid in the fight against Covid-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr, Konji Sebati, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa.
Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
IPASA’s Konji Sebati on the global search for the COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19: Ugandan residents to get free face masks
Last night in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation with an update on the country's lock-down measures. In the address he assured Ugandan's that the government would be providing free masks for all, and once that's implemented, the lock-down would be lifted. CNBC Africa spoke to Kenneth Agutamba, Analyst and Chief Strategist for Impact Communication Strategies for more.
COVID-19: Rwanda, Tanzania agree on a solution for cross-border movements
Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed not to implement the proposed swapping of drivers, after Tanzanian truck drivers protested measures put in place by the government of Rwanda to prevent cross-border transmission of New Coronavirus. Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic
