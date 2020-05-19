He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast – Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
News
World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education
He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast - Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
IPASA’s Konji Sebati on the global search for the COVID-19 vaccine
Globally health sectors have been under immense pressure as they are at the forefront of fighting against the spread and treatment of Covid-19. In South Africa the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) is committed to ensuring that the supply of medicines for chronic diseases continues during the lock-down and that its 26 research-based pharmaceutical companies continue to aid in the fight against Covid-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr, Konji Sebati, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
Unilever SA CEO: Here’s how we plan to keep our workers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Unilever, one of the biggest names in the supply and produce of nutrition, hygiene and personal brands is determined to continue its operations after 30 workers at its Boksburg soap powders factory tested positive for COVID-19, joining CNBC Africa for more on the business impact of Covid-19 on Unilever South Africa is Luc-Olivier Marquet, CEO at Unilever South Africa.
Videos
IPASA’s Konji Sebati on the global search for the COVID-19 vaccine
Globally health sectors have been under immense pressure as they are at the forefront of fighting against the spread and treatment of Covid-19. In South Africa the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA) is committed to ensuring that the supply of medicines for chronic diseases continues during the lock-down and that its 26 research-based pharmaceutical companies continue to aid in the fight against Covid-19. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Dr, Konji Sebati, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa.
Videos
World rugby champion speaks on the importance of education
He is one of the toughest tacklers in the world who now tackling the books. World cup winner Tendai – the Beast - Mtawarira was the key to the Springbok victory over England in Japan late last year. His scrummaging in the final was described by one rugby writer as destructive. Now he has turned from the Boks to hitting the books. He has gone back to the studies, he abandoned when he was a teenage rugby hopeful, in search of an MBA at Henley Business School. What drew him to this decision and what does he plan to do with the qualification. CNBC Africa spoke to him for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -