The Covid-19 pandemic is throwing up new challenges to Africa’s baking sector, with warnings from the IMF that the pandemic’s largest threat to banks being related to their loan portfolios. Similarly, Moody’s changed its outlook for the banking systems for Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa to negative from stable. Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director and CEO of First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries joins CNBC Africa to discuss the future of banking.
Scientists believe this 50 days on, 30 days off lockdown strategy will help fight COVID-19
Fifty days of strict lockdowns followed by 30 days where measures are eased could be an effective strategy for reducing Covid-19 deaths while ensuring some level of economic protection, scientists claim.
Adesola Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue
Residential property owner Indluplace Properties has reported that although rental collections were in excess of 85 per cent for April and over 70 per cent for May.
Adesola Adeduntan on COVID-19 & the future of banking in Africa
Indluplace CEO: How the COVID-19 crisis is hurting property values, revenue
Old Mutual celebrates its 175th anniversary
Late last week Old mutual celebrated its 175th anniversary in Africa and stated its commitment and longevity in Africa’s ever changing landscape, especially during the time of a global pandemic. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
